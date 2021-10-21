Dover (NYSE:DOV) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $166.79, but opened at $173.00. Dover shares last traded at $170.74, with a volume of 3,701 shares.

The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,314,000 after acquiring an additional 999,100 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 609.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after acquiring an additional 349,906 shares in the last quarter. RR Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,665,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,173,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,564,000 after acquiring an additional 261,082 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dover Company Profile (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

