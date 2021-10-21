Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

DCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -252.31 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.95.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, Director George Larry Wilson sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $658,882.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,636.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $1,163,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,820,823 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

