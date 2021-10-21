Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

NYSE DCO traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $48.64. 27,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,884. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $579.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.64. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 29.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 89,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

