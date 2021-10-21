DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Gap Down to $33.03

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.03, but opened at $32.33. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $631.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $285.52 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 26.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,108,000 after acquiring an additional 177,781 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

