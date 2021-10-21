Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Dycom Industries posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.70. The company had a trading volume of 17,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,611. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.57. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $101.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

