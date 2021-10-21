Dynamic (DYN) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.80 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000600 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $205.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,890.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,105.69 or 0.06528347 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.75 or 0.00316023 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $629.98 or 0.01001722 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00089895 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.00 or 0.00427733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.06 or 0.00273593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.22 or 0.00251585 BTC.

About Dynamic

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

