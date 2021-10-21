E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $9,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 405.0% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,389,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,049,000 after buying an additional 2,718,389 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 103.5% during the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 2,402,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,422,000 after buying an additional 1,221,685 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth $11,288,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 355.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,170,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 913,664 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 41.8% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,757,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,885,000 after purchasing an additional 812,681 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETAC opened at $9.81 on Thursday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

