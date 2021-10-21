Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $159.50 price target on the construction company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on EXP. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.70.
NYSE EXP opened at $142.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.24. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $160.18.
In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,848,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,369 shares in the company, valued at $364,991.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 56.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 42,391 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 14.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,808,000 after purchasing an additional 44,604 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eagle Materials Company Profile
Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.
Read More: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.