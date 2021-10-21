Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $159.50 price target on the construction company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXP. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.70.

NYSE EXP opened at $142.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.24. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,848,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,369 shares in the company, valued at $364,991.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 56.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 42,391 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 14.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,808,000 after purchasing an additional 44,604 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

