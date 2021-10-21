EarnX Hits Market Cap of $2.73 Million (EARNX)

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, EarnX has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. EarnX has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $16,682.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EarnX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00069812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00072596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00103556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,730.72 or 0.99825623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.40 or 0.06520334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00022504 BTC.

About EarnX

EarnX’s total supply is 7,020,696,734,587 coins. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance . The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EarnX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarnX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EarnX using one of the exchanges listed above.

