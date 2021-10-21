Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading Down 5.2%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.00. 4,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 335,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

The company has a market cap of $787.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,849,000 after buying an additional 177,208 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 56,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,652,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

