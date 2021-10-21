EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Hits New 12-Month High at $189.16

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $189.16 and last traded at $189.09, with a volume of 84749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGP. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.90.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.83.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.