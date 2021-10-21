easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives GBX 825.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 824.18 ($10.77).

EZJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised easyJet to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) target price on easyJet in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their target price on easyJet from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 603.60 ($7.89) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 459.04 ($6.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 723.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,553.36.

In related news, insider Stephen Hester bought 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Insiders purchased a total of 73,041 shares of company stock worth $50,399,746 over the last 90 days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

