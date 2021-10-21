eBoost (EBST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $569.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, eBoost has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $569.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.81 or 0.00315139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000484 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000086 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

