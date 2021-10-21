Eight Capital Lowers Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) to Sell

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) was downgraded by research analysts at Eight Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$30.00. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.00.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$16.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.23. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of C$10.01 and a twelve month high of C$26.45.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$390.47 million for the quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

