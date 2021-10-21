Eldorado Gold (ELD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$286.56 million during the quarter.

Shares of ELD opened at C$11.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 117.50. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$9.52 and a one year high of C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.30.

Several brokerages have commented on ELD. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.79 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.72.

In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$94,118.25.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

