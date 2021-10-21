Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERJ shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Embraer during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Embraer by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth $39,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ERJ traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,903,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,063. Embraer has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $19.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

