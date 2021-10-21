Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ (ENTA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $78.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $73.00.

ENTA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.63.

ENTA stock opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $72.19.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $942,920.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,016 shares of company stock worth $1,494,302 over the last ninety days. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 407,185 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,020,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 490.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 116,897 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $5,620,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 78,792 shares during the period.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

