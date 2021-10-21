Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price boosted by Barclays from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CSFB set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.35.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$53.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.77 billion and a PE ratio of 17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.79. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$35.80 and a 52-week high of C$53.23.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$10.95 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.1505967 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

