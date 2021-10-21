Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$925.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$738.24 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EDV. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.15.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$31.62 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$23.12 and a one year high of C$37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.64. The firm has a market cap of C$7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

