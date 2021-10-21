Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.75.

NYSE:ESMT opened at $33.99 on Monday. Engagesmart has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

