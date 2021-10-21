Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ennis by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ennis by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ennis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ennis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ennis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

EBF stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $494.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.56. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

