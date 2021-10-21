Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 1,970 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 554.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 25.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

WLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $101.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.