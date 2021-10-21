Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 5,850 UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TIGR stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.51 and a beta of 1.73. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $38.50.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

TIGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

UP Fintech Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

