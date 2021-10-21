Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after purchasing an additional 768,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 708.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 187,725 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,866,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 835.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 116,206 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -8.77. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $26,173.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,075,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,856,383.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,709 shares of company stock worth $1,262,170 in the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

