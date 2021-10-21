Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,370 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 28,368 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 37,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of RPRX opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

