Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 88.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,985 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST opened at $56.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.81. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ST. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

