Entain (LON:ENT) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ENT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a top pick rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,992.86 ($26.04).

Get Entain alerts:

ENT opened at GBX 2,148 ($28.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £12.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,014.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,827.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.