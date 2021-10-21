EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Hits $0.0230 on Exchanges

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded 67.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a market cap of $131,176.15 and $37,784.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00046789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00100893 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.42 or 0.00191625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

