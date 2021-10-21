Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $300.48 Million

Analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report $300.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $299.30 million to $302.10 million. Envestnet posted sales of $252.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $288.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.18 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENV. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,392,000 after purchasing an additional 70,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 204,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 45,175 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,935. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.55. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

