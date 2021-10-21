Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,126,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Envestnet worth $388,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Envestnet by 32.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $84.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.46 and a beta of 1.29. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.55.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.18 million. Analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

