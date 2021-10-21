Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Earnings Results

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EFX traded down $14.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $255.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.50. Equifax has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $279.59.

Get Equifax alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.77.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.