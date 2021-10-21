Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EQH. lifted their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.73.

NYSE EQH opened at $33.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42. Equitable has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

