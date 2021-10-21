Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.570-$0.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.470-$2.530 EPS.
ELS opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $88.47.
Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.88.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.