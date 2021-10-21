Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.570-$0.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.470-$2.530 EPS.

ELS opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

