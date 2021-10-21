Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Cowen from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 217.80% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.
Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $266.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.14. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 10.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
