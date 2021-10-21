Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Cowen from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 217.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $266.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.14. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 10.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

