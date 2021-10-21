Ethereum Meta Market Capitalization Reaches $344,092.27 (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $344,092.27 and $11,138.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded down 52.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00046272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00101250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00192306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

ETHM is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

