EUNO (EUNO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,666.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $15.98 million and approximately $3,666.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.64 or 0.00501147 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,348,406,281 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

