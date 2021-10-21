EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) will report $5.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EVgo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.30 million to $5.59 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year sales of $20.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $20.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $54.20 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $54.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EVgo.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVGO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of EVGO stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,500. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58. EVgo has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a current ratio of 42.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the second quarter worth $12,091,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth $451,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth $176,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

