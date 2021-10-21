Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Frank J. Williams Sells 20,000 Shares

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $607,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Frank J. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $80,546.00.

Evolent Health stock opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

