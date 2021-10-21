Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Facebook in a report released on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2022 earnings at $13.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.32 EPS.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FB. Mizuho raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.31.

Shares of FB opened at $340.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $960.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.99. Facebook has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.05, for a total transaction of $2,318,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,457,108 shares of company stock valued at $881,146,502. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.