FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.000-$12.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

NYSE FDS traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $425.04. 146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,092. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.84. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $424.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $379.60.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $407,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,353 shares of company stock worth $9,177,654. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.