FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.000-$12.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.
NYSE FDS traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $425.04. 146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,092. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.84. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $424.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on FDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $379.60.
In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $407,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,353 shares of company stock worth $9,177,654. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About FactSet Research Systems
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
