Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $554,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $924,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5,293.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 44,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,246 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FICO stock opened at $410.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $434.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. The business had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

