Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231,251 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Fastenal worth $65,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,370 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,831,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,001 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,563,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,923,000 after purchasing an additional 842,849 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,109.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,265 shares of company stock valued at $178,774 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

