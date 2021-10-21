FB Financial Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for FB Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FBK. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

FBK stock opened at $45.99 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,431,000 after acquiring an additional 204,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 176,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,205,000 after acquiring an additional 185,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,408,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,576,000 after purchasing an additional 148,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,319 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.