FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Truist

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its price target boosted by Truist from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.16. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in FB Financial by 1,593.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

