FCA Corp TX Increases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHI opened at $89.52 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

