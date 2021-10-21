Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $120.73

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $120.73 and last traded at $120.73, with a volume of 302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.57.

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.57.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGM. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 182.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,261 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.