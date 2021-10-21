Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 588,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $251,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 30.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total value of $1,422,253.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total transaction of $3,295,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,507 shares of company stock worth $26,075,729. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.13.

DXCM traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $555.64. 841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,629. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $579.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.01, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

