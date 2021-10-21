Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,008,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,983 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises 0.5% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Dominion Energy worth $294,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

NYSE D traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $77.27. 14,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.39. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.