Federated Hermes Inc. Has $166.48 Million Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 982,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $166,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.42. 486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,765. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The company had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

