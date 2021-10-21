Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 9,086 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 731,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $196,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Danaher by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Danaher by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $869,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,777 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after purchasing an additional 786,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 841.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,300,000 after purchasing an additional 683,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded down $3.41 on Thursday, hitting $311.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,472. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.88. The firm has a market cap of $222.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

